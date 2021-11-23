Two alleged terrorists arrested

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two alleged terrorists from Zaman Park area Okara and recovered explosive material from their possession

The outlaws were identified as Sagheer Shah, resident of Gujranwala and Jabbar resident of Attock.

The raiding team recovered explosives, hand grenade, detonator, LED battery and electric switch from them. The outlaws were shifted to CTD Investigation police station Sahiwal.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 7-ATA.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of their accomplices.