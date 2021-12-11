UrduPoint.com

Two Alleged Terrorists' Arrested During Operation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:55 PM

Two alleged terrorists' arrested during operation

Two alleged terrorists arrested during operation, anti-terrorism department in Bannu said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Two alleged terrorists arrested during operation, anti-terrorism department in Bannu said here Saturday.

According to detail given by the CTD spokesman, the officials foiled an attempt of terror plotting in Bannu.

He said the Anti-terrorism department conducted an operations in Bannu region and recovered explosives, prima card, plastic remote and large battery cell from two alleged terrorists arrested during the said operation.

He said the arrested terrorists belong to banned organization and a case has been registered against the arrested alleged terrorists under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

