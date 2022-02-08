UrduPoint.com

Two Alleged Terrorists Arrested In Vehari

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Two alleged terrorists arrested in Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrested two alleged terrorists from railway line near Sabzi Mandi in Vehari, CTD spokesman said on Tuesday.

The CTD Vehari, acting on credible source information, arrested the terrorists belonging to some banned organizations on Monday evening.

They were identified as Muhammad Asif Nadeem and Muhammad Nawaz who were allegedly planning to attack vital installations and worship places, the spokesman said. Arms and ammunition including a hand grenade, a pistol 30 bore, explosive material, a rifle with live bullets besides pamphlets and flags of banned organization were recovered.

The CTD Multan have registered a case under sections 11F(2),11G(2), 7ATA, 4/5 ESA, 13(2a)20/65 AO.

The CTD spokesman said that further investigations were underway.

