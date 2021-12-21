Two Alleged Terrorists Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:54 PM
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two terrorists and recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive material from their possession
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two terrorists and recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive material from their possession.
In a successful raid at Okara bypass, the CTD team arrested two terrorists identified as Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Rafiq of Dera Ismael Khan and recovered 5 IEDs hand grenades, electric detonators and electric switch from them.
The CTD police Sahiwal have registered a case against the outlaws.
Further investigation was underway.