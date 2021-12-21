Two alleged terrorists held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two terrorists and recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive material from their possession.

In a successful raid at Okara bypass, the CTD team arrested two terrorists identified as Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Rafiq of Dera Ismael Khan and recovered 5 IEDs hand grenades, electric detonators and electric switch from them.

The CTD police Sahiwal have registered a case against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.