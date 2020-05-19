UrduPoint.com
Two Alleged Terrorists Killed During Police Encounter In Lakki Marwat

Two alleged terrorists were shot dead in an encounter with the law enforcing agencies in Lakki Marwat here on Tuesday, Police control in Lakki Marwat confirmed

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Two alleged terrorists were shot dead in an encounter with the law enforcing agencies in Lakki Marwat here on Tuesday, Police control in Lakki Marwat confirmed.

According to the local police, the alleged encounter took place in Gandi Chowk, an area of Lakki Marwat. In exchange of fire two alleged terrorists were gunned down. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Shafi and Rehan Jaleel.

The terrorists were wanted to police in many heinous crimes including terrorism, extortion, target killing and others. Motorcycle, hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs were also recovered from the custody of the killed terrorists.

It was second such incident in which Police killed terrorists as last month month, Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have gunned down two alleged militants in an encounter in Swat.

Taking action on the intelligence reports about the presence of some wanted terrorists in the area, the CTD had conducted a security operation in the suburb of Swat.

The security forces had shot dead the alleged terrorists when they were trying to enter in Swat from Dir district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist, the police added. Later, the terrorists' bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

