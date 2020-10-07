Two among minor killed, four injure in road accident

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as two people among a minor were killed and four others of same family members wounded critically after a car hit head- on with standing tractor trolly loaded with sugarcane, rescuers said early Wednesday morning.

Deceased ones included Ismael, 3, and father Shehzad, 30, were removed by cutting off the vehicle's body parts as the front portion was hard pressed after meeting the accident.

Injured persons namely Fiaz, 30, Riaz, 50, Shazia, 35, and Sumaira, 30, were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan by ambulance with their health condition termed as critical.

Incident reported to be occurred at TP canal road located at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road. All six of affected people including deceased people belonged to the same family were moving from Multan to Kot Addu in their own car, it was said.