Two-and-a-half Year Old Zainab Raped And Killed In Charsadda

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:35 PM

Two-and-a-half year old Zainab raped and killed in Charsadda

Police say the minor-girl was abducted from her home town Charsadda, sexually abused and killed whose mutilated body was found from the fields in Peshawar.

CHARSADDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) As the matter of Lahore Motorway gang-rape is yet under investigation and its main suspect is still at large, another horrific incident of rape with 2 and half year old child girl surfaced in Charsadda.

The reports said that the minor girl Zainab’s mutilated body was found from the fields of Peshawar. The minor was reportedly abducted and she also suffered sexual abuse.

Zainab, who was born in Charsadda went missing from her home town yesterday. According to the police, the minor’s corpse was mutilated and her chest and abdomen were slit open with a sharp edge. The medical experts also confirmed that she was sexually abused and molested.

The police sent the DNA samples to Khyber Medical College of Peshawar which confirmed that the minor suffered sexual abuse and molestation and then was killed.

Unfortunately, there had been no lead about the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

The incident spread panic and fear among the people of the area besides disappointment regarding safety and protection of their families and children.

Yesterday, a man was caught red-handed by the people in Korangi area as he allegedly tried to rape a minor girl. The people beat the suspect, tied his hands with a rope and refused to hand him over to police.

The suspect was identified as Rafique.

The police later arrested him and put him into the lockup at police station.

