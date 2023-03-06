UrduPoint.com

Two Anti Encroachment Officials Injured In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Two officials of the Anti Encroachment Cell of the Municipal Corporation (HMC) were injured as some residents of the Bismillah City area of Latifabad opened fire on the team during the operation against squatters in that area.

The HMC's spokesman identified the injured staff as Javed Hanif and Badar who were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

He told that the team was attacked when it began to demolish a wall constructed on the land of a graveyard in Latifabad Unit 10.

The HMC's Administrator Farooq Ahmed Khan and Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir reached the hospital to inquire about the health of the staff.

The administrator said the attackers would not be spared, adding that the HMC would lodge an FIR against the culprits and that they would be brought to book.

