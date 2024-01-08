Two apprehended in raid for gambling, betting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Bazar Police Station in District West has apprehended two individuals associated with gambling and betting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Bazar Police Station in District West has apprehended two individuals associated with gambling and betting.

According to a police spokesperson on Monday, the arrested suspects, identified as Sheikh Ijaz Parvez and Muhammad Siraj, were captured during a raid based on a tip-off.

Authorities recovered cash and betting-related materials from the detained individuals.

A case has been filed against them, and an investigation is underway.