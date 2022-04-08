UrduPoint.com

Two APs, Lecturers Elected For Women University Multan Academic Council

April 08, 2022

Two assistant professors (APs) and other lecturers were elected as member of academic council at Women University Multan (WUM).

Registrar WUM, Dr Qammar Rubbab who was also returning officer of the election told APP on Friday that Malka Liaqat and Noureen Safdar were elected on AP seats whereas Sumera Khalid and Iqra Ashraf were elected on lecturer position.

She informed that 102 votes were polled and only regular faculty members were qualified to vote however two votes were declared as cancelled.

She informed that the elections were conducted first time in university.

