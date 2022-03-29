UrduPoint.com

Two ARC Officers Dismissed In Harassment Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman has dismissed two high officers of Afghan Refugees Commissionerate (ARC) in a case of sexual harassment at workplace and imposed Rs 0.5 million penalty at each under section 4(ii)(e) of the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010.

According to order sheet issued in a case of Hajra Sarwar Khan vs Attaullah and others, the former leveled allegation of sexual harassment against Attaullah and Wahid Khattak.

It said that during the hearing, the Federal Ombudsman in the light of evidences provided by the complainants found the allegations against the two high officers of the commissionerate proved and imposed upon the major penalty of dismissal from the services and Rs 5 Lac penalty on each.

