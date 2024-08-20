Open Menu

Two Arm Smugglers Held During Successful Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Two arm smugglers held during successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two arms smugglers and a significant cache of illegal weapons was seized during operation here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police during course of action held arm smugglers who were identified as Azhar and Shamrez.

Police have confiscated 02, 44 bore rifles, a Kalashnikov, a pistol, and several magazines from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation has been started.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the Gujjar Khan police for their effective action and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to combat illegal weapon possession and trafficking. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Saddar From Allied Rental Modarba Weapon

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan