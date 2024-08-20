Two arm smugglers held during successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two arms smugglers and a significant cache of illegal weapons was seized during operation here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police during course of action held arm smugglers who were identified as Azhar and Shamrez.

Police have confiscated 02, 44 bore rifles, a Kalashnikov, a pistol, and several magazines from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation has been started.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the Gujjar Khan police for their effective action and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to combat illegal weapon possession and trafficking. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.