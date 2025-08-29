Two armed robbers arrested

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Havelian Police arrested two robbers following an armed encounter in Havelian, during which one of the suspects was injured by gunfire here on Friday.

According to police sources, the suspects had allegedly snatched cash from a rickshaw driver at gunpoint in the New Abadi area within the jurisdiction of Havelian Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police launched a raid late at night near Rasheeda Katha, where they came face-to-face with the suspects.

During the exchange of fire, one suspect, identified as Imran Afghani, sustained injuries while his accomplice, Tayyab, was also taken into custody. Police recovered two pistols along with live cartridges from their possession.

District Police Officer Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, said the arrests were part of an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the district. He added that cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.