Two Arms Smugglers Booked

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two arms smugglers who fled away leaving heavy consignment of arms two months ago due to fire in the vehicle, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

The arms smugglers were identified as Yasir Tufail and Kashif Ali.

Police seized 52 pistols, 52 magazines and thousands of bullets from their possession and had registered a case against them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements and hardcore criminals.

