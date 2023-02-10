UrduPoint.com

Two Army Officers Martyred In Kohlu Sanitisation Operation

Published February 10, 2023

Two Army officers martyred in Kohlu sanitisation operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Friday after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off during a sanitisation operation conducted on credible intelligence, to deny terrorists any liberty of action in Kohlu area of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release added that during the ensuing sanitisation of the area, the IED exploded close to the leading party.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.

The sanitisation operation was continued in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of peace.

It added that such cowardly acts by inimical elements could not sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. "The security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," the ISPR said.

