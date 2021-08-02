Two arrested, 11 shops sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

Around 11 shops were sealed and two people were arrested for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Around 11 shops were sealed and two people were arrested for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Majid Zahrani along with DSP Abdul Rehman visited different areas of the district including Main road, Bazaar and chowks and reviewed lockdown situation and sealed 11 shops on non compliance over SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner on the occasion said that district administration was bound to ensure compliance over SOPs and lockdown at any cost therefore strict action would be taken against violators.

He emphasized upon people and traders to cooperate with district administration to prevent the spread of deadly viruses.

He asked people to wear masks and use sanitizers and not go out unnecessarily from homes besides getting them vaccinated. Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner New Saeed Abad Fahad Mir Sahto and Mukhtiarkar Hala Nasrullah Jamro accompanied by police officers ensured lockdown and took strict action against violators in their territorial jurisdictions.