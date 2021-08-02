UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested, 11 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Two arrested, 11 shops sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

Around 11 shops were sealed and two people were arrested for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Around 11 shops were sealed and two people were arrested for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Majid Zahrani along with DSP Abdul Rehman visited different areas of the district including Main road, Bazaar and chowks and reviewed lockdown situation and sealed 11 shops on non compliance over SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner on the occasion said that district administration was bound to ensure compliance over SOPs and lockdown at any cost therefore strict action would be taken against violators.

He emphasized upon people and traders to cooperate with district administration to prevent the spread of deadly viruses.

He asked people to wear masks and use sanitizers and not go out unnecessarily from homes besides getting them vaccinated. Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner New Saeed Abad Fahad Mir Sahto and Mukhtiarkar Hala Nasrullah Jamro accompanied by police officers ensured lockdown and took strict action against violators in their territorial jurisdictions.

Related Topics

Police Road Hala Matiari From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KP Govt decides legal classification of forests ar ..

KP Govt decides legal classification of forests areas in merged districts

25 seconds ago
 Passenger bus catches fire

Passenger bus catches fire

27 seconds ago
 US Firms Blackstone, Hudson Pacific to Invest $1Bl ..

US Firms Blackstone, Hudson Pacific to Invest $1Bln in New UK Movie Studio

28 seconds ago
 Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Furthe ..

Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Further Disengagement in Ladakh - Ne ..

7 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

7 minutes ago
 Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Fest ..

Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Festivals Starting August 14 - Rep ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.