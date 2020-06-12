Two arrested, 1.100 Kg Hashish, 400 liter liquor seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police sources here on Friday, during drive against drug pushers and criminals, a police team led by SHO Saddar Police Zafar Abbas Shah conducted raided at Chak No.

109 NB and arrested drug dealer Muhammad Shahbaz red-handed while selling narcotics and recovered 1.100 Kg Hashish from his possession.

The police also arrested accused Chand Masih resident of Chak 106 NB and recovered400 liter of liquor from him. The police have registered separate cases against them.