(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested a two-member bike-lifter gang and recovered 13 motorcycles from them.

Police said a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted a raid and arrested Mohsin and Irfan, who were involved in dozens of motorcycle-lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused.