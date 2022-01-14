Two arrested, 148 bottles of liquor seized

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused, including a woman, and recovered 148 bottles of liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused, including a woman, and recovered 148 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The police said a team of officials conducted a raid at Chak No 98 SB and caught red handed Razia Parveenand Andaryas Maseeh for selling liquor. The police also recovered 148 bottles of liquor from them.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.