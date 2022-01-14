UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested, 148 Bottles Of Liquor Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Two arrested, 148 bottles of liquor seized

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused, including a woman, and recovered 148 bottles of liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused, including a woman, and recovered 148 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The police said a team of officials conducted a raid at Chak No 98 SB and caught red handed Razia Parveenand Andaryas Maseeh for selling liquor. The police also recovered 148 bottles of liquor from them.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Women From

Recent Stories

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host a health and we ..

14 minutes ago
 Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

16 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiolo ..

Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS

16 minutes ago
 2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

20 minutes ago
 Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

48 minutes ago
 Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market ..

Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.