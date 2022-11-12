UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested, 18 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Police arrested two accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 18 bikes here on Saturday.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, City Daska police arrested Muhammed Ali and Arian besides recovering 18 motorcycles and Rs 1,800,000.

Police said that the accused were wanted to police in 18 cases of motorcycle theft.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Meanwhile, DPO Faisal kamran announced certificates of appreciation and prizesfor the raiding team.

