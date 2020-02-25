UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested 25kg Hashish Recovered In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:47 PM

Two arrested 25kg hashish recovered in Sukkur

The Excise Police Shikarpur on Tuesday have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : The Excise Police Shikarpur on Tuesday have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Habibullah Qazi, the excise Police, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, Excise Police Shikarpur conducted raid at a pick up vehicle No.

PAA- 267, coming from Balochistan at local check post Shikarpur, arrested two accused namely Muhammad Farooq and Syed Naseer Ahmed, recovering 25 kilo grams Hashish.

However, FIR has been lodged and further investigation is under way.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Vehicle Shikarpur Criminals FIR Post From

Recent Stories

Netanyahu vows to build new settler homes in key W ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese collaboration to change railroad map in Pa ..

8 minutes ago

Down Syndrome no obstacle for aspiring French poli ..

8 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

8 minutes ago

Women Baseball team announced Inter-Regional U21 G ..

8 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.