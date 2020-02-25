Two arrested 25kg hashish recovered in Sukkur

The Excise Police Shikarpur on Tuesday have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : The Excise Police Shikarpur on Tuesday have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Habibullah Qazi, the excise Police, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, Excise Police Shikarpur conducted raid at a pick up vehicle No.

PAA- 267, coming from Balochistan at local check post Shikarpur, arrested two accused namely Muhammad Farooq and Syed Naseer Ahmed, recovering 25 kilo grams Hashish.

However, FIR has been lodged and further investigation is under way.