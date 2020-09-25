Two Arrested, 30,000 Kites Seized
Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested two accused and seized more than 30,000 kites from them on Friday.
On a tip-off, a police team raided a hideout of kite suppliers and arrested two accused, Mohsin and Yasir.
The police recovered over 30,000 kites worth about Rs one million.
A case has been registered against the accused and sent them behind bars.