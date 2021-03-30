Two arrested, 5 Maunds substandard meat recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Livestock department Tuesday arrested two persons at Pul Bagar in tahsil Kabirwala after recovering five Maunds of substandard meat which they were taking to market on the day when meat business was banned.

Veterinary assistants Mumtaz Ahmad and Naeem, accompanying a police team started checking vehicles at Pul Bagar where they stopped a dubious loader van and recovered five Maunds of meat. Two persons aboard the vehicle were arrested and meat and the vehicle were taken into possession.