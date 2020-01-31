Two arrested, 700 kites recovered in Faisalabad

Police have arrested two persons and recovered 700 kites from their possession during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) : Police have arrested two persons and recovered 700 kites from their possession during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said Friday that on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary, a vigorous campaign was launched against kite-flying.

During this drive, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested accused Shabbir Ahmad from Madan Pura while Batala colony police nabbed accused Saad Sohail from Khizra Masjid area.

The police also recovered 700 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation was under progress.