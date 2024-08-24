Two Arrested, 8 Cases Registered Over Overpricing Essentials
Published August 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 1,730 locations, leading to the arrest of two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media on Saturday that eight cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 1.1 million have been imposed for 187 instances of non-compliance.
The DC emphasised that price control magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.
Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.
Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.
