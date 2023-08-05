Two arrested after man killed over dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Kot Chutta police on Friday arrested two accused with weapons while they were trying to escape allegedly after killing a man and injuring two others in Mana Ahmadani area of district Dera Ghazi Khan.

Police said that parties had a dispute over fixing marriage of their young family members.

Accused opened fire at the family causing death of a person Bashir and injuries to two others including Akhtar and Zulfiqar.

Both injured were shifted to hospital for treatment while postmortem examination of deceased was in progress.

Meanwhile, on the orders of DPO Hassan Afzal, police conducted raids and arrested two suspects along with weapons. Further investigations were in progress.