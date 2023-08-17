Two arrested after shootout with Police

Two accompanies of suspect allegedly involved in assassination of a lawyer was arrested after a brief shootout with police in Mianwala area in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Thursday, Police sources said

Police said that after getting a tip-off that Wajid- nominated in the first investigation report as the prime suspect in the murder of lawyer Atif Ali Qureshi along with his accompanies escaping in a car- a Police party intercepted him near the motorway.

Police spokesman further said seeing upon the police party, the suspect along with his four other accompanies restored firing at police which was restored.

Police finally overpowered Sardar Abbas and Hashim while Wajid, Sheraz and Nadir Khan managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered another case against the accused while a search has launched to arrest them.