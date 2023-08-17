Open Menu

Two Arrested After Shootout With Police

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Two arrested after shootout with Police

Two accompanies of suspect allegedly involved in assassination of a lawyer was arrested after a brief shootout with police in Mianwala area in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Thursday, Police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Two accompanies of suspect allegedly involved in assassination of a lawyer was arrested after a brief shootout with police in Mianwala area in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Thursday, Police sources said.

Police said that after getting a tip-off that Wajid- nominated in the first investigation report as the prime suspect in the murder of lawyer Atif Ali Qureshi along with his accompanies escaping in a car- a Police party intercepted him near the motorway.

Police spokesman further said seeing upon the police party, the suspect along with his four other accompanies restored firing at police which was restored.

Police finally overpowered Sardar Abbas and Hashim while Wajid, Sheraz and Nadir Khan managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered another case against the accused while a search has launched to arrest them.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Motorway From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on Independence Day

26 minutes ago
 Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Ba ..

Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Balochistan

26 minutes ago
 MC Orangi Town inspects park

MC Orangi Town inspects park

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victor ..

Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victorious in Asian Jr Individual Sq ..

26 minutes ago
 UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding i ..

UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage

26 minutes ago
 Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist laun ..

Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist launched

26 minutes ago
SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

41 minutes ago
 Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

40 minutes ago
 Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises conce ..

Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises concerns: Wali Muhammad

32 minutes ago
 ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

32 minutes ago
 Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretake ..

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretaker CM Sindh

32 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan