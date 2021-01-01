Two arrested along with 88 kg explosive devises in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Levies force arrested two alleged suspected and recovered 88 kg explosive devises from their possession at Zawa Check Post area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Bareach told the media in a press conference that these explosive devices including 14 boxes of non electrical, wah box stocks 700 and 400 meters fuse cables were recovered from a jeep vehicle after checking it at Zawa Check Post by Levies Force.

He said two alleged accused also arrested at the moment, saying these ammunitions were being shifted to other areas for sabotage activities.

The DC also appreciated the efforts of Levies Force for recovering explosive devices in order to save the areas from big sabotage activities.

Further investigation was underway.