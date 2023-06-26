Two arrested, arms recovered

Taxila Police on Monday arrested two gamblers and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Monday arrested two gamblers and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, a team of police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas acting on a tip-off intercepted a car and during the search and recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition.

According to the spokesman 10 pistils, one rifle 8-MM and a large number of ammunition were recovered from the car.

He said that two suspects identified as Akhter and Taous Khan were sent behind bars after registration of a caseagainst them.