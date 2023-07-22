Open Menu

Two Arrested As Police Start Investigation Into Mysterious Death Of DIG Shariq Jamal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2023 | 06:21 PM

The latest reports say that a couple brought the body of the officer to a private hospital in DHA area of the provincial capital.

LAHORE; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) The Punjab police on Saturday arrested two suspects including a man and his wife for their alleged role in the death of Deputy Inspector General of Police Shariq Jamal.

The police said that the couple reportedly brought Jamal’s lifeless body to a private hospital in the Defence Housing Authority area at 1: 30 am where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

According to the police, the investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of DIG Shariq Jamal. His death raised serious concerns, promoting the authorities to take necessary measures to uncover the truth behind the incident.

The body of the officer was found in a private flat marked as 104/A, and subsequently taken to the National Hospital for initial examination. Later, the body was moved to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Upon receiving the news of his sudden death, the police officers rushed to the hospital to oversee the investigation personally. The wife of the deceased police officer lodged complaint against his mysterious death with the local police station.

Shariq Jamal Khan, the late DIG, was currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and had previously held positions as DIG traffic and DIG railways during his tenure.

