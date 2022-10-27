Two arrested; cash, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two involved in various street crimes, and recovered Rs 30,000, six mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Dhamial police arrested two members of a gang, wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station conducted a raid and arrested Hamza and Rohullah.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals had also been involved in motorcycle snatching and other crimes, he added.