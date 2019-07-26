Two arrested, drugs recovered in Arifwala

Two persons were arrested while drugs were also recovered from their possession in separate raids in the district here on Friday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were arrested while drugs were also recovered from their possession in separate raids in the district here on Friday.

According to police sources, police on a tip off, raided at village 89/EB and arrested one accused namely Shahid and recovered 25 litres liquor from his possession.

In another raid, police raided at Machli chowk and arrested one suspect namely Muhammad Ashraf. During snap checking police recovered 2130 grams hashish from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

