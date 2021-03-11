Two arrested, factory sealed over manufacturing injurious beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday sealed a beverage factory and arrested two persons during a crackdown against injurious beverage here.

On public complaints, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) of Shah Alam, Shams-ul-Islam conducted raid on beverage factory at Shero Jangi, Charsadda Road wherein injurious drinks were being manufactured from chemicals in highly unhygienic conditions.

The officer of the district administration while expressing anguish over the situation arrested two persons and sealed the factory.

More than 6000 bottles of the injurious beverage, empty bottles, stickers, chemicals, machinery and other equipment were also taken into possession.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has directed all administrative officers for conducting crackdown on factories manufacturing injurious beverages in their respective areas of jurisdiction and showing of no leniency with anyone in this regard.