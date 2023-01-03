Two arrested, fake currency recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested two fraudsters and recovered fake currency amounting to Rs 25,000 from their possession, during a crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two fraudsters and recovered fake Currency amounting to Rs 25,000 from their possession, during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to the Police spokesman, the Gujjar Khan police held Ishfaq and Asad and recovered fake currency from their custody.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused arrested. SP Saddar Nabeel Ahmed Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that such anti-social elements would be punished. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have urged citizens to be aware of such counterfeiters.