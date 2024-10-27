Open Menu

Two Arrested, Five Rare Deers Recovered In Umarkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Two arrested, five rare deers recovered in Umarkot

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Umarkot CIA Police during an operation conducted on Sunday, arrested two accused and recovered five rare Thar Desert deer from their possession. According to sources of local police, the arrests were made near Makiharu stop after patrolling units intercepted a Corolla car bearing number BPE-184.

The accused, Muhammad Akram Qureshi and Ali Haider Rajput, residents of Sanghar district, were taken into custody and handed over to the police station. The recovered deer and vehicle were subsequently transferred to the Mirpurkhas Wildlife Department.

Wildlife officials have registered a case under the Wildlife Act against the arrested individuals. According to officials, the rescued deer will be released back into the desert once court proceedings are completed.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Thar CIA Vehicle Car Umarkot Sanghar Ali Haider Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan