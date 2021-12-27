UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Aerial Firing At Wedding Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:43 PM

Two arrested for aerial firing at wedding ceremony

Chak Jhumra police arrested two persons on the charge of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chak Jhumra police arrested two persons on the charge of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony.

Police said here on Monday that some participants resorted to aerial firing at a wedding ceremony of Sajawal Gill resident of Chak No.112-JB Ramdewali.

On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan took serious notice and directed concerned police to immediately arrest the accused.

The team reached the spot and nabbed two accused including groom's brother Waseem Azam Gill and Haseeb Alam Gill while three other accused including Azam Numberdar managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered two pistols,rifle (8-MM) and a number of bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

