Two arrested for aerial firing in sargodha

Police arrested two persons for jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested two persons for jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that participants at a wedding ceremony in chak no 10 SB on late Monday night resorted to aerial firing.

DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad took notice of the incident and directed police to arrest the accused.

Kot momin police arrested two men-- Sabtain Haidar and Naveed and seized two pistols and bullets from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.