UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested For Aerial Firing In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Two arrested for aerial firing in sargodha

Police arrested two persons for jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested two persons for jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that participants at a wedding ceremony in chak no 10 SB on late Monday night resorted to aerial firing.

DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad took notice of the incident and directed police to arrest the accused.

Kot momin police arrested two men-- Sabtain Haidar and Naveed and seized two pistols and bullets from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage From

Recent Stories

12 injured in trailer-coach collision

4 minutes ago

Tonga closely monitors spread of new COVID-19 stra ..

4 minutes ago

Mongolia reports 38 more COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Over 91,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Laos since ..

4 minutes ago

Ellyse Perry notches top slot in ICC Awards of the ..

32 minutes ago

Tim Southee becomes 3rd  New Zealand bowler to ge ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.