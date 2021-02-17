UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Aerial Firing In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:41 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested two persons for jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to factory area police here on Wednesday that the participants resorted to aerial firing during a wedding ceremony near noori gate on late Tuesday night.

The team conducted a raid and arrested two men- Kamran Umer and Majeeb-ul-Rehman and seized two pistols, 30 bore and bullets from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

