Two Arrested For Arms Brandishing

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Two arrested for arms brandishing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The city police Thursday arrested two more violators for arms brandishing and recovered a Kalaashinkov and a pistol from their possession, said a spokesman of CCPO.

According to details two armed men identified as Ameenaullah and Kashif were booked for displaying arms in limits of Bada Bhair and Faqirabad police stations.

It is pertinent to mention that Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan has imposed ban on arms brandishing across the district.

In this regard a total of 62 violators have been arrested so far and arms of various kinds including 28 Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, 21 pistols, four M4 rifles and one M16 rifle besides nine vehicles, illegal police uniforms, badges, wireless sets and other tools recovered from their possession.

A special monitoring desk has also been established in police lines where the CCPO is personally reviewing the actions taken against violators of arms brandishing.

