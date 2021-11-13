UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Betting On Cricket Matches

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:09 PM

Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

Rawalpindi Police have arrested two bookies allegedly involved in betting on cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested two bookies allegedly involved in betting on cricket matches.

An accused was arrested during a raid conducted under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station, who had been tipped about the gambling den in its jurisdiction.

The Police unearthed the gambling den and arrested its operator namely Abdul Ghaffar alias Fari, who maintained the record of betting and callers' details.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police held Shahzad Gul alias Shami on the same charges.

Police recovered mobile phones, online transaction slips, cash and other equipment used in betting were also seized from their possession.

According to a police official, the gambling dens were engaged in betting on the ongoing cricket matches.

