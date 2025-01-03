Open Menu

Two Arrested For Blackmailing Woman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Two arrested for blackmailing woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Gender Crime wing of Kot Addu police on Friday arrested two accused allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman.

A woman had complained that the accused were blackmailing her after preparing some objectionable videos and assaulted her many times.

They also received money from the woman, according to the FIR.

Gender Crime sub inspector Saeeda Khaliq said an FIR has been registered and two accused were arrested. the SHO Kot Addu city said that the remaining accused would also be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Police Kot Addu Money Women FIR From

Recent Stories

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced ..

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

23 minutes ago
 DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

53 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

53 minutes ago
 PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

58 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

1 hour ago
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

3 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

4 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

4 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan