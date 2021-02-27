Two arrested for decanting

The police on Saturday arrested two shopkeepers for decanting in Shahpur police limits on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday arrested two shopkeepers for decanting in Shahpur police limits on Saturday.

The police said a police team with the district administration conducted raids on Shahpur cityroad and arrested Hamid Shah and Khalid Arain for unauthorized gas refilling.

The police registered cases against the shopkeepers and started investigation.