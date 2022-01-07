UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Decanting Gas

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 01:31 PM

The police arrested two shopkeepers for running illegal business of decanting gas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The police arrested two shopkeepers for running illegal business of decanting gas.

The police on Friday said officials conducted raids at Chak No 85-NB and Shahpur Saddar and arrested two shopkeepers- Ansar Hayyat and Javed.

The police recovered gas cylinders and other equipments whilecases have been registered against the accused.

