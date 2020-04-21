UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Deducting Cash From Ehsaas Disbursement Centre

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Two persons were arrested over complaint of deduction money from Ehsaas Kafalat cash assistance programme

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons were arrested over complaint of deduction money from Ehsaas Kafalat cash assistance programme.

According to details Rangers and Police acting on a tip off conducted a raid at Ehsaas Cash Assistance Centre at Kaloee taluka of Tharparkar district and held two Khadim Lound and his brother Shahbaz Lound for deducting certain amount from Rs12000, allocated for each deserving family.

