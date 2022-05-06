UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Desecrating Girl's Body

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 07:39 PM

The Okara police have arrested two suspects -- Naeem and Saleem -- on the charge of desecrating the body of a girls the other day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Okara police have arrested two suspects -- Naeem and Saleem -- on the charge of desecrating the body of a girls the other day.

District Police Officer (DPO) Okara Faisal Gulzar had taken note of the incident taking place in the limits of Police Station B Division Okara.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had dug out the girl's body for the purpose of 'black magic'. The DPO said that the scope of interrogation had been widened so that the real facts could be ascertained. He said that the culprits would be punished according to the law.

