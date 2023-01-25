Two arrested for displaying weapons on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused for displaying weapons on social media and creating panic in the area.

A police spokesman said Abrar and Zubair of Chak No112-RB and 113-RB had resorted to aerial firing with sophisticated weapons in different incidents, and uploaded pictures and videoson social media.

Police took an action and arrested the accused besides recovering weapons.