Two Arrested For Fake Calls In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:51 PM

The police have claimed to arrest two persons on the charge of fake murder and dacoity calls during past 12 hours

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Ramzan resident of Mohallah Azam Abad Raza Abad called Rescue 15, contending that unidentified dacoits looted him.

When police team reached at the spot, it found that call was bogus. Therefore, the police arrested accused Ramzan and locked him behind bars.

Similarly, Mushtaq Ahmad resident of Mohallah Usman Pura Sammundri called Rescue 15, contending that his rivals were opening firing to kill him. But when the police team reached at the spot, it found thecall bogus.

