Two Arrested For Filming TikTok During Taraweeh Prayers In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Peshawar Police arrested two individuals for filming a TikTok video during Taraweeh prayers at a local mosque.

The action was taken under the directives of SSP Operations Peshawar, Masood Ahmed Bangash, following public outrage over the incident.

The two boys were reportedly recording the video during Taraweeh prayers in the holy month of Ramadan, an act widely condemned as disrespectful and an insult to the sanctity of the religious environment.

SSP Operations Masood Ahmed Bangash took immediate notice and ordered their arrest. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the individuals.

Peshawar Police emphasized that strict measures will be enforced to protect the dignity and sanctity of religious places, ensuring such incidents are not repeated.

