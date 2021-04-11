Two arrested for firing on police party

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Two accused here on Sunday were arrested for firing on the police party in the limits of Town Police Station, the police control confirmed the incident.

When contacted SSP Operations Yasir Afridi said that the police party was on routine patrolling and soon after the accused involved in the firing witnessed the police party, they started indiscriminate firing with modern automatic weapons.

He said the policemen barely survived. The police succeeded to arresting two of them. He said, modern automatic weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused. The weapons include Kalashnikovs, M4 rifles and pistols. The accused have been shifted to unknown places for further interrogation.

He said that the accused were charged with attempted murder, assault on police and a case under the Anti-Arms Act has been registered.