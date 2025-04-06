Two Arrested For Firing, Weapon Display
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Police arrested two youths on charge of firing and weapon display on social media.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Ahmad resorted to jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony in a marriage hall in the area of Sahianwala police station and stray bullets caused injuries to four people.
After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed the police to immediately arrest the culprit.
Therefore, the police conducted a successful rain and arrested the accused along with the weapon while an investigation is under progress. Meanwhile, Roshanwala police arrested Zubair along with a 30-bore pistol and bullets as the accused displayed it and shared it on social media to create panic in the area.
The accused was locked behind bars while an investigation is under progress, he added.
